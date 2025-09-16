BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive as Awez Darbar gets chatty with Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal 

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 seems to have started a fresh drama inside the house after a video shared by the host channel's official social media account showcases Abhishek Bajaj's extreme possessiveness for best friend Awez Darbar.

The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, highlighting Abhishek's growing possessiveness, leading to a confrontation between the two. In the video, Abhishek was seen questioning Awez about his interactions with fellow contestants Farrhana Bhat and Neha Chudasama.

While Awez explained that he shared a compatible bond with the two housemates and had no issues speaking or hanging out with them, Abhishek strongly disapproved. Abhishek went on to say that he absolutely did not like the vibe of either Farrhana or Nehal and asked him to stay away from them. Abhishek further suggested that Awez should interact more with him, hinting at his possessiveness towards his best friend.

To this, Awez said that he did not have a problem and would consider chatting with Abhishek and hanging around with him. Recently, after Awez Darbar's fiancée Nagma Mirajkar's eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the dancer plays his game without any support. Meanwhile, Abhishek has found a good friend and confidante in contestant and actress Ashnoor Kaur, and the two are often seen together like Lauren and Hardy.

Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar are seen to be developing a very good bond of pure friendship and brotherhood. The two are often seen discussing other housemates and trying to understand the game. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 recently saw a double eviction with Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia being evicted from the house, leaving Awez Darbar and Mridul heartbroken.

