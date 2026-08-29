Bayern launches Bundesliga title defence with five-goal statement against Stuttgart

Munich, Aug 29 (IANS) Bayern Munich began the new Bundesliga season with an emphatic reminder of their attacking strength, sweeping aside VfB Stuttgart 5-1 at the Allianz Arena to make a commanding start to their title defence.

The champions were briefly pulled back to level terms early in the second half, but a devastating spell after Stuttgart's equaliser put the contest firmly back in Bayern's control before late goals completed a comprehensive opening-night victory.

Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring, Michael Olise restored Bayern's advantage after Stuttgart had drawn level, while Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz added further goals. Stuttgart defender Josha Vagnoman endured a difficult night, scoring his side's equaliser before later sending the ball into his own net.

Bayern made the breakthrough in the 21st minute through Upamecano. Joshua Kimmich's corner found the French defender in the penalty area, and he rose to head the hosts into the lead.

Luis Diaz had an opportunity to increase the advantage before the interval after Harry Kane played him through, but Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow kept his side in the contest with an important save. Kane had been honoured as Germany's Footballer of the Year before kick-off.

Stuttgart, however, found their way back into the match seven minutes after the restart. Manuel Neuer initially denied Jeff Chabot's header, but the rebound fell invitingly for Vagnoman, who volleyed home from 12 metres to bring the visitors level.

The response from Bayern was swift and decisive.

Olise put the defending champions back in front in the 55th minute after being released through the Stuttgart defence. The Frenchman had the composure and space required to finish and restore Bayern's lead.

Just three minutes later, Stuttgart's hopes suffered another blow. Alphonso Davies drove a low ball into the area, and Vagnoman slipped while attempting to deal with it, inadvertently diverting the ball into his own net.

Bayern continued to press for more and had an Olise effort ruled out for offside, while Diaz was denied on several occasions. The breakthrough for a fourth goal eventually arrived in the 82nd minute when substitute Ismael Saibari created a simple finishing opportunity for Pavlovic.

Saibari was involved again in stoppage time, supplying Diaz for Bayern's fifth goal to put the finishing touch on an ominous performance from the Bundesliga champions.

The result extended Bayern's unbeaten run in the opening match of a new league campaign to 15 games and gave the champions an ideal start to the 2026-27 season.

Stuttgart will look to recover when they host Cologne next Friday, while Bayern continue their campaign away to Schalke the following day.

--IANS

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