Barca win in Prague to set up thrilling last group games in Champions League

Madrid, Jan 22 (IANS) FC Barcelona won 4-2 away to Slavia Prague on Wednesday to keep its hopes of finishing in the Champions League top eight alive ahead of next week's final round of matches.

Barcelona is one of eight teams on 13 points, from sixth-placed Paris Saint-Germain down to 13th-placed Atalanta, setting up a decisive final round next Wednesday.

Slavia opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Vasil Kusej bundled home from close range.

Fermin Lopez scored in the 34th and 42nd minutes to put Barcelona ahead, but Robert Lewandowski headed into his own net two minutes later and it was 2-2 at halftime, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona pulled clear after the break as Dani Olmo and Lewandowski scored to seal the win. The result was tempered by an injury to Pedri, who limped off with a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick on the stroke of halftime put Liverpool ahead away to Olympique de Marseille, before an own goal by Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli doubled the lead and Cody Gakpo added a third in stoppage time.

Atalanta led Athletic Bilbao through Gianluca Scamacca's 16th-minute header, but Gorka Guruzeta equalized in the 58th minute. Nico Serrano made it 2-1 in the 70th and Robert Navarro added a third in the 74th. Nikola Krstovic pulled one back in the 88th minute, but Athletic held on for a 3-2 win.

Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie scored second-half goals as Juventus beat Benfica 2-0 at home, leaving Benfica needing a win over Real Madrid next week to keep its hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

Newcastle United took a step toward a top-eight finish with a 3-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven, with Yoane Wissa and Anthony Gordon giving Eddie Howe's side a 2-0 halftime lead before Harvey Barnes scored after the break.

Chelsea finished the round in eighth after Moises Caicedo scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Pafos.

Atletico Madrid has work to do after drawing 1-1 away to Galatasaray, while Qarabag came from behind late to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 at home.

