Bangladesh's BNP says Yunus remarks fuelling instability ahead of Feb elections

Dhaka, Oct 2 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday alleged that the recent statements of Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, are fueling instability in the country and raising concerns over the next year’s election, local media reported.

Addressing a meeting at the National Press Club in Dhaka, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Zainul Abedin Farroque described Yunus' remarks during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, founder of international media outlet Zeteo, as an "attempt to stay in power for five years".

"There are various opinions among the people about the holding of elections. Some even say this government should stay for five years, 10 years, or even 50 years. But we have decided to hold the election in the first half of February," leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted Yunus as saying during the interview given on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Reacting to Yunus' statement, Farroque said, "While staying on the UN tour, Muhammad Yunus told the media that people want to see him in power for five years. His statement is creating a threat to the political stability of the country".

"In the last one year, the country's security and economic situation have been deteriorating. In such a situation, such a statement from Yunus is calling the election process into question," he added.

Last week, the suspended leader of the BNP, Fazlur Rahman, said that he does not want to see any election happening in the country under the Yunus-led interim government.

Speaking exclusively to the country's leading Bengali daily 'Jugantor', Rahman said, "I do not believe 90 per cent that there will be an election in February. Although my party believes it. I do not think that there will be an election in February".

"I don't want any elections under Yunus. There will be a caretaker government for three months. There will be fair elections under that government," he added.

Bangladesh is facing growing uncertainty and escalating political conflict ahead of next year's election. The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads.

