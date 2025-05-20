May 20, 2025 7:16 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka

Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka (File image)

Dhaka, May 20 (IANS) In yet another significant development highlighting the growing bonhomie between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has granted permission to another private Pakistani airline, Air Sial, to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

CAAB Chairman Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan was quoted by the local media as saying that a formal order will be issued later on Tuesday after which the ministry will appoint a General Sales Agent (GSA) and apply for flight slots.

Once operational, Air Sial flights will allow Bangladeshi passengers to not only travel to Pakistan but also transit through the country to other international destinations, bdnews24.com reported.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) had formally revived the proposal for operating direct flights during a meeting with Bangladesh's Advisor for Travel and Tourism Sheikh Bashir Uddin in Dhaka on January 12, earlier this year.

"Pakistani businesses are keen to invest and expand trade with Bangladesh. However, challenges such as visa complications and the lack of direct flights have created barriers," the FPCCI President said.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral trade between the two countries, simplification of visa procedures, launching of direct flight operations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and future investment prospects were discussed in detail.

The Pakistani business delegation had expressed its interest in investing in agricultural production and marketing, education, tourism and ceramic sectors in Bangladesh. It also invited the Bangladeshi business delegation to invest in Pakistan under export facilitation scheme of the Pakistani government while stating that a trade expo will soon be organised in Bangladesh.

The last Pakistani airline to fly directly to Bangladesh was Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which ceased operations on the route in 2018 due to low booking rates and financial losses.

Earlier in February, CAAB had approved Fly Jinnah to operate direct flights on the Karachi-Dhaka route.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported that Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain had said that, if approved, Air Sial may be able to commence flights to Dhaka within two months.

The prospect of renewed direct flights gained momentum under the current administration led by Muhammad Yunus following a shift in Dhaka-Islamabad relations after the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

--IANS

int/scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour; Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh to host playoff matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour (Ld)

Adriyan Karmakar opens India’s account with silver on debut in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a virtual address at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva (Photo: @PMOIndia/X)

WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi