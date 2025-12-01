December 01, 2025 5:30 AM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Two people shot dead outside Khulna court

Dhaka, Nov 30 (IANS) Two people were killed by assailants outside the gate of the metropolitan sessions judge court in Bangladesh's Khulna on Sunday, local media reported.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar police station, identified the deceased as Md Fazle Rabbi (Razon) and Hasib Howlader, Bangladesh Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported. Police said six cases were lodged against Razon, while Hasib was implicated in several cases.

Shihab Karim, Assistant Commissioner of the Khulna zone of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said that they have started an investigation into the incident. "We have arrived at the scene and have begun investigating the matter. We are looking into who carried out the killings and the motive behind the shooting. More information will be provided later."

Eyewitnesses have said that the two accused, out on bail, had appeared in court and were drinking tea near the court gate when four to five assailants opened fire on them. The two persons, after being shot, fell on the ground, and the attackers further assaulted them indiscriminately with machetes. The gunmen escaped from the site of the incident while two severely injured men were taken to the hospital.

On November 28, a man was stabbed to death, about 300 yards away from Kotwali Police Station in Bangladesh's Chattogram. Police said that the deceased is Ismail Hossain, 32, from Lakshmipur, who was living in Firingibazar, The Daily Star reported.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, said, "He was stabbed and critically injured by unknown miscreants."A police petrol team rescued Hossain at around 4 a.m. and took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, he said, adding that an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

