Bangladesh: Two more dengue deaths take 2025 toll to 83

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) Two more people have died due to dengue in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh in 2025 to 83.

The latest deaths have been reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Chattogram Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). During the period, 278 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the number of confirmed cases of dengue in 2025 to 20,980.

As many as 72 cases were reported in Barishal Division, 46 cases were reported in Dhaka Division (outside city corporations), 35 cases were recorded in Chattogram Division (outside city corporations), 35 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 35 in Rajshahi Division, 18 in Khulna Division, five in Rangpur division and four in Mymensingh Division, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Currently, 1262 patients are undergoing treatment for dengue in various hospitals in Bangladesh. A total of 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. As many as 101,214 dengue cases were reported in 2024 and 100,040 people recovered from the mosquito-borne disease in the same year.

Last week, the health authorities in Bangladesh issued fresh directives to all hospitals, including creation of fever/flu corners in outdoor departments and keeping dedicated beds for dengue patients. The DGHS also issued separate directives to hospitals for the treatment of people infected with Covid-19 virus as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a rise in June but were now on a downward trend, Bangladesh's 'The Daily Star' reported on July 21.

The health authorities issued fresh directives as Bangladesh witnessed an outbreak of three diseases - Covid-19, dengue and chikungunya in June. Health experts warned that three diseases may overwhelm the healthcare system of Bangladesh until the authorities take swift and coordinated action. Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of DGHS, who signed the directives on July 16, said Covid-19 cases are showing a downward trend, dengue while dengue cases continue to increase.

The DGHS issued 16 directives to all private and government hospitals. According to the directives, all hospitals must establish a flu/fever corner at their outpatient departments. Confirmed dengue cases must be categorised into A, B, and C groups on the basis of disease severity, and people must be treated as per the national guidelines, it said.

Government hospitals have been directed to ensure laboratory facilities for dengue testing in addition to keeping an adequate stock of dengue diagnostic kits. Keeping in view the severity of the disease, dengue patients should be admitted to hospital or referred to higher-level facilities if required. According to directive, all the hospitals must have a trained and designated medical team for the treatment of dengue patients.

Hospitals must ensure the availability of necessary intravenous (IV) fluids for dengue treatment and if required, arrange procurement according to regulation. The directive said that the fluid intake and output chart of the patients must be regularly recorded and monitored. Hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate mosquito nets for admitted dengue patients.

The Dengue Death Review Committee of all the hospitals must present its findings to the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) unit for analysis. The geo-location tracing is crucial as dengue is a vector-borne disease. According to the directives, the authorities have been asked to keep the record of mobile number and full address of every dengue patient accurately.

