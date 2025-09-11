September 11, 2025 1:24 AM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Residents block major highways against EC’s demarcation of constituencies

Bangladesh: Residents block major highways against EC’s demarcation of constituencies (File image)

Dhaka, Sep 10 (IANS) Thousands of residents in Faridpur district of Bangladesh blocked two highways for the third day on Wednesday, protesting against the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to redraw parliamentary constituencies ahead of next year’s election, local media reported.

The protestors blocked the highway Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna and Dhaka-Bhanga-Barisal highway at eight points in Bhanga Upazila, including Pukuria, Madhupur, Munsurabad, Hamirdi, Suyadi, and Bhanga Bus Stand, by felling trees and burning tyres.

The blockade left hundreds of vehicles stranded on all sides of the highway and completely severed the communication between Dhaka and 21 districts across the country.

The protests erupted after the EC published a gazette notification on September 4, which moved Algi and Hamirdi unions from Faridpur-4 constituency to Faridpur-2, including Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas.

The decision sparked outrage among locals, who demanded that Faridpur’s constituencies remain unchanged and refused to accept the inclusion of their areas in a different constituency.

“Our one point is one demand - the two cut unions should be included in Faridpur-4 constituency. Until our demands are met, our movement will continue. We are demanding the resignation of the EC, the mastermind behind the cutting of two unions,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Jugantor quoted one of the protestors as saying.

"We have been blocking Pukuria, Suyadi, Munsurabad, Nowpara, Hamirdi, Bhanga bus stand areas since morning. We will not accept the separation of our beloved two unions and the separation of our motherland. Our demand is that our two unions should be returned to Bhanga upazila. Otherwise, we will carry out a strict program,” said Mofizul Rahman who also participated in the blockade program.

On Tuesday, the protestors blocked the two highways by setting tires on fire, toppling trees and electric poles and putting up bamboo barricades causing severe traffic congestion.

“Since the highways have been blocked in all directions, traffic has snarled everywhere. Even our police vehicles cannot move because of the tree logs on the road. We are trying to clear the highways, but persuading the protesters has not worked,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted Bhanga Highway police station OC Rokibuzzaman as saying.

Bangladesh has been gripped by numerous protests and extreme lawlessness since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Kathmandu Mayor appeals for peace; endorses appointing former chief justice as interim govt head

Kathmandu Mayor appeals for peace; endorses appointing former chief justice as interim govt head

Manoj Muntashir Shukla announces musical saga "Mera Desh Pahle" ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday

Manoj Muntashir Shukla announces musical saga "Mera Desh Pahle" ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday

Cong criticises ECI over delay in adding Aadhaar as proof of identity in SIR exercise

Cong criticises ECI over delay in adding Aadhaar as proof of identity in SIR exercise

Bihar Police dog squad to get 30 specially trained dogs soon

Bihar Police dog squad to get 30 specially trained dogs soon

Why is Pakistan Army conducting airstrikes in Balochistan?

Why is Pakistan Army conducting airstrikes in Balochistan? (IANS Analysis)

EACC to make TN hub for global trade and EV exports, says Rohit Gupta

EACC to make TN hub for global trade and EV exports, says Rohit Gupta

Asia Cup: Abhishek and Gill complete chase in 27 balls as India beat UAE by nine wickets

Asia Cup: Abhishek and Gill complete chase in 27 balls as India beat UAE by nine wickets

Wave of joy in Brahmapur as Amrit Bharat train to Surat gets green signal

Wave of joy in Brahmapur as Amrit Bharat train to Surat gets green signal

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Sherwood boys used to pass on love letter to All Saint’s girls

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Sherwood boys used to pass on love letter to All Saint’s girls

Turkey's Erdogan silencing opposition and cementing grip on power (File image)

Turkey's Erdogan silencing opposition and cementing grip on power