Bangladesh: One dead, several injured as BNP factions clash in Chittagong

Dhaka, Dec 11 (IANS) In an escalating internal conflict within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one worker of the party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) died and five others were injured after a violent clash broke out between two factions of the party in Mirsarai upazila of Chittagong district, local media reported on Thursday.

The deceased, 20-year-old Gazi Tahmid Khan, succumbed to his injuries early Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

“There was an argument and a chase between BNP activists on Wednesday evening. Some were injured, and Tahmid later died during treatment. No case has been filed yet. We are investigating and will take legal action,” Bangladesh’s leading daily, Dhaka Tribune, quoted Jorarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Nazmul Haque as saying.

Reports suggest that a programme was organised at the Baraiyarhat municipality in Mirsarai on Wednesday evening, to offer prayers for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s recovery.

Following the event, a clash broke out between supporters of former Baraiyarhat Municipality BNP President Didarul Alam Niazi and rival party workers over a dispute involving a party member occupying a chair. Tahmid was reportedly stabbed and critically injured during the scuffle.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Jorarganj before being shifted to CMCH, where he died. At least five others reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.

Amid growing factional dispute within the BNP, last week at least 10 people were injured after clashes erupted between two factions over the party’s nomination for a constituency in Gazipur district.

The violence broke out in Kaliakair Upazila between supporters of BNP's nominee for Gazipur-1 constituency and former Kaliakair Municipality mayor Mujibur Rahman and the supporters of Ishraq Siddiqui, son of former BNP standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui, who was denied nomination.

According to local media reports the unrest caused extensive damage, with several election campaign offices of the party and vehicles vandalised and set ablaze.

BNP has also witnessed a surge in violence, with factional clashes leaving several killed and injured. Several analysts reckon that Khaleda Zia's BNP acted hand in glove with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in overthrowing the democratically-elected Awami League government last year.

--IANS

scor/as