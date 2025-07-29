Bangladesh: National Citizen Party demands legal framework for July Charter before parliamentary polls

Dhaka, July 29 (IANS) Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded a legal framework for July Charter prior to the next parliamentary polls. NCP leader raised the demand at a press briefing during the lunch break of the 21st session of the second-round reform dialogue between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and political parties in Dhaka's Foreign Service Academy.

In a statement, NCP Joint Convenor Javed Rasin said, "We've clearly said that the implementation of the consensus points reached in the dialogue must be ensured through a legal framework before the election, and the next parliament election must be held based on that."

Rasin said NCP has made its stance clear to the NCC verbally and will present it in writing, if required, United News of Bangladesh reported. He said the commission mentioned about six decision-making methods. However, it released the draft charter suddenly without holding consultations on those methods. He said, "This is not a proper approach."

He further stated, "We strongly oppose this. There has not even been a discussion about the procedures of decision-making. Releasing a draft without that is unacceptable to us."

On the interim government issue, he stated that the discussion for several days focused on the ranked choice voting method to choose the caretaker government chief. Under the latest proposal, two additional members from the judiciary would be included to set up a seven-member committee that will vote in the ranked choice system. He expressed NCP's support for the proposal.

Javed Rasin said, "We support this proposal. Almost all political parties agree with it except BNP and a few of its allies."

NCP leader stated that his party has emphasised the need for enforcing fundamental reforms needed to dismantle what he termed as the existing fascist structure. He further stated, "If these reforms are not implemented, NCP will hold internal discussions on whether to sign the July Charter."

On Sunday, National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam threatened to stage a sit-in protest at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka if the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government fails to announce the 'July Charter' by August 5, local media reported on Monday.

Addressing a rally organised by the party's Sherpur district unit on Sunday, Nahid said, "We will return to Dhaka on August 3. We will not leave the Shaheed Minar (premises) without realising our demand (for the July Charter)."

"Almost a year has passed, yet the interim government has failed to prepare the July Charter. Now, we hear that it might be announced within a few days. But if the fundamental reforms are not carried out, and if they are not included in the July Charter, then the NCP will not endorse the charter," he added.

Reiterating his party's demand, Nahid called for the formation of an upper house in Parliament and the holding of elections under a proportional representation (PR) system, The Daily Star reported. He also demanded curbing the powers of the Prime Minister in the new reform structure, as the leading Bangladeshi newspaper.

