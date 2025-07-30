July 30, 2025 8:46 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia to contest polls, confirms BNP Vice Chairman

Dhaka, July 30 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo on Wednesday announced that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will contest upcoming elections. He also expressed confidence about BNP's win if "fair election" are held.

"There is no concern regarding elections in the district. Our leader [Khaleda Zia] is well now. She will contest the election. There is no worry about Feni," Mintoo was quoted as saying by the local media during a programme in Feni district town.

Expressing confidence about BNP's win, he said, "If a fair election is held, BNP will surely win in Feni, as the district has a well-known electoral history."

He stated, "Considering the country's current situation, the election may even be held earlier, possibly in January. A case regarding the caretaker government is currently under trial at the Supreme Court. If the court allows a reinstatement of the caretaker system then this interim government will function as a caretaker government and according to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days under a caretaker government."

He stated that BNP has faith in the understanding that was reached between the interim government and party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rehman during a meeting held in London.

He revealed that, depending on the legal and political developments, the elections could be held sooner.

Mintoo said that no government will deliver good governance if it is not accountable to the people.

Earlier in May, Khaleda Zia returned to Dhaka after four months of medical treatment in London. She was accompanied by her two daughters-in-law — the acting Chairman of the party, Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman, and the late Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman.

As Khaleda Zia travelled to her Gulshan residence from the airport, hundreds of party workers lined the streets to welcome her return, chanting slogans such as “Welcome Khaleda Zia” , "Khaleda Zia, fear not, we haven't left the streets” and “Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia”. Members of the armed forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, were deployed along the route and stringent security measures were also observed around Khaleda’s residence.

