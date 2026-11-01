November 01, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Garment workers block highway, set police box on fire to demand higher wages

Bangladesh: Garment workers block highway, set police box on fire to demand higher wages (File Image)

Dhaka, Nov 1 (IANS) Garment workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Bangladesh's Gazipur and set a police box in Konabari on fire in protest on Sunday to demand a minimum monthly salary of Tk 30,000, local media reported.

Five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to control the situation during the protest.

Workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway at 9.30 am, bringing traffic to a standstill. Workers shouting slogans demanding higher wages blocked the highway by taking posts at different points, including Mouchak, Chandra Polli Bidyut, Safipur Bazar, and Telichala in Kaliakair upazila. Workers from various factories participated in the protest, which resulted in the suspension of operations at factories, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Iftekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Konabari police station, said protesters set fire to a police box at the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Konabari area. Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kaliakair police station, said that movement of traffic remained disrupted as workers continued to block the highway, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, over 50 garment factories in Ashulia announced a holiday on Sunday after protests by workers to demand a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, an end to blacklisting and other demands, The Daily Star reported, citing industrial police.

Garment workers from several factories stopped work and gathered on the Abdullahpur-Baipail road in the Narsinghpur area to demand higher wages.

On Saturday, workers from various garment factories held protests in Ashulia, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000, an end to blacklisting and other benefits. At least 11 factories announced closure in Kathgara and other areas, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Superintendent Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said that a police personnel was injured after he was hit by bricks and stones thrown by protesters. Clashes erupted between the workers and police as protesters threw bricks and stones at nearby factories, injuring a police officer.

An official of a garment factory in Kathgara Amtala area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the majority of the factories in the area had announced holidays.

--IANS

akl/vd

LATEST NEWS

Uzziel Budu’s late header hands Dempo Sports Club dramatic win over FC Bengaluru United in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Uzziel Budu’s late header hands Dempo SC dramatic win over FC Bengaluru United

In J&K's Doda, women self-help groups get an income boost through commercial floriculture

In J&K's Doda, women self-help groups get an income boost through commercial floriculture

Ecuadorian swimmer Espinosa takes opening gold at 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Sunday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Ecuadorian swimmer Espinosa takes opening gold at 2026 Youth Olympics

Pranavi Urs logs another top-20 finish in Taiwan; Casandra Alexander seals title and Order of Merit by winning the Wistron Ladies Open 2026 at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, on Sunday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi Urs logs another top-20 finish in Taiwan; Alexander seals title and Order of Merit

Alonso says clean sheet against Man Utd ‘very important’, praises Penders’ performance (Credit: Chelsea FC)

Alonso says clean sheet against Man Utd ‘very important’, praises Penders’ performance

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

Digi Yatra trials for international passengers begin at 7 airports

PV Sindhu clinches second title of season with triumph in Hylo Open Super 500 in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Sunday. Mandatory Photo credit: BWF/Badminton Photo

Badminton: PV Sindhu clinches second title of season with Hylo Open triumph

Nepal court ruling could pave way for legal cannabis cultivation after five decades

Nepal court ruling could pave way for legal cannabis cultivation after five decades

Millions in Bangladesh can’t afford to pay for healthcare: Report

Millions in Bangladesh can’t afford to pay for healthcare: Report

South Club bag double, Tribeni Shibpur win big in Hooghly; Conscient Sports claim Delhi leg in the 2026/27 season of Hooghly-leg of Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). Photo credit: RFDL

RFDL 2026/27: South Club double, Tribeni Shibpur win big in Hooghly; Conscient Sports claim Delhi leg