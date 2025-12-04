December 04, 2025 6:04 AM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Five more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 390

Dhaka, Dec 3 (IANS) As many as five more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 391, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the fatalities have been reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and Mymensingh Division. During the same period, 490 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the number of confirmed dengue cases in 2025 to 96,067, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

A total of 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2024 while 1,705 people died due to dengue in 2023.

On November 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory amid an increase in infections by the Aedes mosquito and a subsequent rise in dengue fever patients across the country.

In its advisory, the ministry said that people, at the onset of fever, should immediately seek medical help, including dengue detection tests at the nearest health‑service centre as per the advice of a qualified doctor. The ministry stated that early detection and prompt treatment can help in avoiding serious complications, the UNB reported.

The ministry urged households, building sites, schools, and other establishments to remove and clean all accumulated water in and around premises. It further asked people to use mosquito nets during the day or night while sleeping due to the daytime biting habits of the Aedes mosquito.

It stated that a person must immediately consult a doctor and not ignore any remaining signs, even if the symptoms of dengue fever seem to subside. The ministry's advisory comes at a time when dengue cases continue to rise in Bangladesh, showcasing an urgent need for increased public vigilance and preventive action.

