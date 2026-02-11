February 11, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: BNP and Jamaat trade religious slurs ahead of election

Bangladesh: BNP and Jamaat trade religious slurs ahead of election (File image)

Dhaka, Feb 11 (IANS) With Bangladesh heading for polls on Thursday, election rules strictly prohibit exploiting religious sentiments for gaining electoral advantage, yet the parties and candidates from across the political spectrum ran paid ads and unpaid social media content portraying the rival camps as “bad Muslims,” local media reported on Wednesday.

An analysis of 50 sponsored ads between December 23, 2025, and February 6, 2026 reveals that both Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates traded slurs, each labelling the other a “munafeq” - an Islamic term for someone who outwardly professes faith but is in fact a nonbeliever.

Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported 55 similar religiously provocative posts from 33 social media pages, groups and profiles, 30 of which appear to support the BNP and the Jamaat.

BNP supporters and anti-Jamaat activists promoted the claim that Jamaat leaders are offering "tickets to Jannah (paradise)" in exchange for votes.

On the other hand, Jamaat and its 11-party alliance partners are accusing their opponents of being "seasonal Muslims" adopting Islamic attire, donning beards and skullcaps during election season, to "deceive voters".

Reports suggest that on January 28, the official page of Sharif Uddin, the BNP-nominated candidate for Rajshahi-1 and former defence advisor to former BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, ran a political ad on social media describing Jamaat’s tactics as deceptive.

“Asking for votes in the name of religion or promising tickets to Jannah is clear hypocrisy (Munafiqi); Allah has commanded us to stay away from such deception,” The Daily Star quoted Sharif as saying.

Just days later, on February 3, the social media page “Kazipur Daripalla Supporters”, which appeared to support Jammat Sirajganj-1 candidate Maolana Shahinur Alam, ran an ad in which Alam called those individuals who accused Jamaat of "selling Jannah tickets” as “seasonal muslims”.

“Bangladeshi politics has undergone a rightward turn. There is a demand-side factor. This shift has pushed Jamaat further to the right in order to cater to voters. In the absence of any strong left or centre-left alternative, the BNP had a chance to move left. But it did the opposite. To capture right-wing votes, it mobilised religiosity to counter Jamaat,” said Asif Shahan, who teaches Development Studies at the University of Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s elections are unfolding amid escalating political conflict, with critics warning that a shift in power could fuel Islamist extremism.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Zampa becomes joint second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history

T20 WC: Zampa becomes joint second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history

FIH Men’s Pro League: Belgium beat India 3-1 in Rourkela (Credit: Hockey India)

FIH Men’s Pro League: Belgium beat India 3-1 in Rourkela

T20 WC: All the stats from Australia's thumping win over Ireland in Group B

T20 WC: All the stats from Australia's thumping win over Ireland in Group B

T20 WC: Ishan Kishan suffers toe injury in nets ahead of Namibia clash

T20 WC: Ishan Kishan suffers toe injury in nets ahead of Namibia clash

T20 WC: Namibia captain Erasmus questions training schedule ahead of India clash

T20 WC: Namibia captain Erasmus questions training schedule ahead of India clash

Jennifer Garner shares details of the last text she sent to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shares details of the last text she sent to Ben Affleck

Azamgarh’s black pottery revived through ODOP, artisans credit double-engine govt

Azamgarh’s black pottery revived through ODOP, artisans credit double-engine govt

US no longer interested in containing China in Southeast Asia: Report (File image)

US no longer interested in containing China in Southeast Asia: Report

T20 WC: Rutherford's 76 not out helps Windies to 196/6 against England

T20 WC: Rutherford's 76 not out helps Windies to 196/6 against England

Bangladesh: Jamaat’s promises on women empowerment mask enduring regressive attitude

Bangladesh: Jamaat’s promises on women empowerment mask enduring regressive attitude