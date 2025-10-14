October 14, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: At least nine people killed after fire at Dhaka garment factory

Dhaka, Oct 14 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after fire erupted at a building housing a chemical godown and a garment factory in Shialbari area of Mirpur in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, local media reported.

Lt Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Director (Operations and Maintenance) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that bodies of nine people have been found so far, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported. He stated, "The search operation is still going on."

Tajul Islam said they suspect that the victims may have died after they inhaled toxic gas following a chemical explosion. He further said, "The exact cause will be known after investigation."

He said that the area remains extremely risky as the fire at the chemical godown has not been brought under control and added that no one is allowed near the factory. He urged everyone to stay at least 300 yards away from the site of the fire incident.

Talha Bin Jashim, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell, said that the fire erupted at around 11:40 am (local time) and quickly spread through the building. After receiving information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and were involved in efforts to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, three injured people - Mamun (35), Sohel (32) and Suruj (30) were taken to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment. Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, the resident surgeon of the hospital, said that they were rescued in an unconscious state and rushed to the emergency unit of the Burn Institute.

Earlier on Sunday, at least seven workers suffered burn injuries in an explosion and fire at an illegal battery recycling factory in Bangladesh's Narsingdi, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

Mohammad Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station, said that the incident took place at an unauthorised lead-extraction factory in Panchdona area of Narsingdi Sadar upazila at 10 am (local time). According to locals, the factory had been operating without approval from the authorities for a long time.

