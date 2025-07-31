Balochistan not for sale: Activist warns Trump against Pakistan's 'false claim' on oil reserves

Quetta, July 31 (IANS) Just after US President Donald Trump announced to help Pakistan develop its "massive oil reserve," leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch wrote to the American President, stating that military leadership in Islamabad have gravely misled the US administration regarding the "true geography and ownership" of Pakistan's resources. He stated that the oil reserves are in Balochistan and not in Punjab.

This came after President Trump, on his social media platform, announced that the US and Pakistan have finalised an agreement to collaborate in developing the oil reserves in the South Asian country.

Mir Yar Baloch asserted that Trump's recognition of the oil and mineral reserves in the region is "indeed accurate."

However, the human rights activist mentioned that the untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are "not located within the territories of Punjab which is the actual Pakistan," but they belong to the "Republic of Balochistan, a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan."

Mir Yar Baloch stressed that the claim that these resources belong to Pakistan is not only "false," but a "deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan's wealth for political and financial gain."

"Allowing Pakistan's radicalised military, and rogue ISI known for sponsoring Al-Qaeda and various proxy groups responsible for the deaths of thousands of US soldiers in Afghanistan, to exploit Balochistan's trillion-dollar reserves of rare earth minerals would be a grave strategic mistake. Such access would significantly enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks, recruit more militants, and potentially facilitate large-scale attacks reminiscent of 9/11," said the human rights activist.

Raising concern, he stated that the profits from "Balochistan's stolen resources" would not benefit its people -- they would be funnelled into strengthening "anti-India and anti-Israel jihadist proxies," further destabilising South Asia and the broader international order.

Mir Yar Baloch emphasised that preventing Pakistan's "exploitation" of Balochistan is not just a matter of justice for the Baloch people; it is also a matter of global security.

"There is no doubt: Balochistan is not for sale. We will not permit Pakistan, China, or any other foreign power to exploit our land or its resources without the explicit consent of the Baloch people. Our sovereignty is non-negotiable, and our struggle for rightful ownership and independence continues with dignity and resilience," he stated.

He called on the international community, including the United States, to support the rightful aspirations of the Baloch people for freedom and control over their homeland and natural resources.

