Baloch delegation urges EU to revoke Pakistan's GSP+ status over rights abuses

Brussels, July 15 (IANS) A delegation led by Baloch National Movement (BNM) Chairman Naseem Baloch called on the European Union (EU) to revoke Pakistan's preferential trade status under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), citing ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan during its visit to the European Parliament in Brussels.

In discussions with several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Pakistan's obligations under the EU's GSP+ framework and its implementation, the BNM delegation argued that the human rights violations by Pakistani authorities contravene the international human rights treaties whose implementation is a key condition for Islamabad’s continued eligibility under the scheme.

In a statement shared on X, on Wednesday, the BNM said, “The delegation expressed serious concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan, highlighting enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, collective punishment, and restrictions on fundamental freedoms. It stated that these grave violations are in direct conflict with the international human rights treaties whose implementation is a core condition for Pakistan’s continued eligibility under the GSP+ scheme.”

“The delegation urged the European Union to conduct a comprehensive and impartial review of Pakistan’s compliance with its GSP+ commitments and to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status in light of the ongoing human rights abuses,” it added.

During the visit, the delegation met with MEPs Bert-Jan Ruissen, Paolo Borchia, Matej Tonin, and Ozlem Demirel. It also held meetings with officials of advocacy group Jubilee Campaign including Ann Buwalda, Executive Director and Hulda Fahmi, Communications Associate.

According to the BNM, during the meetings the delegation presented a detailed dossier on the overall human rights situation in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the recent life sentences handed down to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Ji.

The delegation also urged European institutions to take effective and practical steps to hold Pakistan accountable, while upholding the human rights principles that form the foundation of the GSP+ framework.

Last month, a report highlighted that Pakistan continues to enjoy export benefits to the European markets under the GSP+ scheme, despite its continuous track record of human rights, labour, governance, and environmental violations, which have dented Islamabad’s global credibility.

Pakistan’s persistent violations, including enforced disappearances, misuse of blasphemy laws, military court trials, minority persecution, labour exploitation, child labour, weak democratic governance, and environmental shortcomings, indicate that the country has failed to fully comply with the obligations laid out under the GSP+ programme, according to an article in Greek City Times.

--IANS

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