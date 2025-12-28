December 28, 2025 4:11 PM हिंदी

Bajaj Finance loses over Rs 5,100 crore in market value this week

Bajaj Finance loses over Rs 5,100 crore in market value

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bajaj Finance was among the major losers last week as the combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies fell by Rs 35,439.36 crore amid a muted trend in equities during a holiday-shortened week.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 5,102.43 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 6,22,124.01 crore, according to official data.

The broader market, however, showed limited gains, with the BSE benchmark index rising marginally by 112.09 points, or 0.13 per cent, during the week.

Several heavyweight stocks from the top-10 list witnessed a drop in their valuations. State Bank of India suffered the biggest loss, with its market value tumbling by Rs 12,692.1 crore to Rs 8,92,046.88 crore.

Other firms that faced erosion included Larsen & Toubro, whose market capitalisation declined by Rs 4,002.94 crore to Rs 5,56,436.22 crore, and ICICI Bank, which saw a drop of Rs 2,571.39 crore to Rs 9,65,669.15 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India slipped by Rs 1,802.62 crore to Rs 5,37,403.43 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services lost Rs 1,013.07 crore to stand at Rs 11,86,660.34 crore.

In contrast, some companies managed to end the week with gains. HDFC Bank saw its market value rise by Rs 10,126.81 crore to Rs 15,26,765.44 crore.

Infosys gained Rs 6,626.62 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,87,818.84 crore, while Bharti Airtel added Rs 5,359.98 crore to reach Rs 12,00,692.32 crore.

Despite the weekly fluctuations, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC remained in the list of the top-10 most valued firms.

Meanwhile, commenting on Nifty’s technical outlook, experts said that “as long as the index sustains above the 26,000–25,800 immediate support zone, market sentiment is expected to remain constructive with a positive bias.”

“On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 26,200, followed by 26,500. On the downside, support is seen at 26,000 and then 25,800; a decisive break below 25,800 could invite short-term selling pressure,” they added.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival