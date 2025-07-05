July 05, 2025 10:07 PM हिंदी

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Puri, July 5 (IANS) The holy town of Puri is witnessing the divine return of the lords as part of the Bahuda Yatra, marking the conclusion of the annual Rath Yatra festival.

As the majestic procession nears its final leg, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, Taladhwaja, reaches the Srimandir, followed by Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa was closely behind after the customary halt at Mausi Maa Temple.

Speaking on the spiritual and cultural significance of the Bahuda Yatra, Madhab Chandra Puja Panda, Secretary of the Puja Panda Nijog, emphasised that the return journey is more than just a ritual.

“The Rath Yatra represents the journey of Lord Jagannath from His temple in Srimandir to His maternal aunt’s abode at Gundicha Temple. It is a divine family visit, and Bahuda Yatra marks His return, filled with rituals that reflect our centuries-old faith,” he said.

Elaborating on the customs observed en route, Panda added: “The Lord halts at the Mausi Maa Temple, symbolising a visit to His mother’s sister. There, the deity is offered Poda Pitha, a traditional delicacy, before proceeding to the main temple. This custom is not just a ritual - it is a celebration of divine kinship.”

The final leg of the Rath Yatra includes elaborate offerings and adornments before the Lord re-enters His sanctum. “Before re-entering the temple, Lord Jagannath is adorned with a golden attire, Suna Besha, and grants darshan to the devotees. The spiritual grandeur of this ritual leaves every devotee overwhelmed,” Panda explained.

He also spoke about the Niladri Bije, the concluding ritual of the festival: “On this day, Goddess Lakshmi symbolically expresses displeasure over Lord Jagannath’s extended stay away. She closes the temple doors on Him. To appease her, the Lord offers Rasagola a gesture reflecting both divine love and reconciliation.”

The final ritual includes a sacred exchange of Sanskrit chants between the temple priests of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Lakshmi before the Lord is ceremoniously welcomed back into the Srimandir.

“These age-old traditions are not just rituals - they are a reflection of Odisha’s profound spiritual heritage, showcasing the Lord’s journey through love, devotion, and divine family ties,” said Panda.

The city of Puri remains engulfed in devotional fervour as devotees await the grand Suna Besha darshan, a symbolic culmination of Lord Jagannath’s return to his eternal abode.

--IANS

brt/dan

LATEST NEWS

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m at Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 in the qualifier to carve path to AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Asia Cup Women's Qualifiers: India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 to carve path to Australia

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links (File image)

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links

'This is just the beginning' says BCA prez after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs in a match against England U-19 at Worcester in United Kingdon on Saturday.

'This is just the beginning': BCA prez on Suryavanshi's historic ton

Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Rishabh Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty (File image)

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty  