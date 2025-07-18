July 18, 2025 6:51 PM हिंदी

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Solo (Indonesia), July 18 (IANS) India kicked off their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team championships campaign in style as they thrashed Sri Lanka 110-69 in their Group D clash in Indonesia on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U began India’s march with a 11-5 win over Keneth Aruggoda and Isuri Attanayake in the relay point system where a team had to bag 110 points to win the match.

Sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat then extended India’s lead to 22-14 against Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva before junior world no. 1 Tanvi Sharma stamped her class against Sithuli Ranasinghe to make it 33-21 for India.

Not one India singles player or pair lost any 11-point relay and by the time the match reached the half way mark the winners had taken a 55-31 lead.

India will now face United Arab Emirates in their second group game on Saturday before taking on Hong Kong China on Sunday which could decide who tops the group standings.

The team event is scheduled from July 18 to 22 and individual events from July 23 to 27.

India has so far secured nine medals at the U‑19 Asian Junior Championships, with stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinching gold in past editions. The current batch will look to carry that legacy forward and mount a serious title challenge in Solo.

The team event will adopt a relay format, with the first side to reach 110 points declared the winner. It will begin with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds, with the top two teams from each group advancing.

The championships are also viewed as a key stepping stone toward the BWF Junior World Championships, which will be held at the state-of-the-art National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati later this year.

India’s 19-Member Squad:

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri

--IANS

aaa/

LATEST NEWS

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

WSL: Sam Kerr joins Liverpool on permanent transfer

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India crash

Tata Sons creates Rs 500 crore Trust dedicated to victims of Air India Ahmedabad crash

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Mega anti-drug abuse summit involving youth to begin in Varanasi tomorrow

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: PHDCCI

India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Political stability, robust policy push creating conducive investment climate: Sunil Mittal

Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

'Jamtara' actor Anshumaan Pushkar reveals if he ever lost a role because of social media metrics

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India begin campaign with 110-69 win over SL in mixed team Group D opener