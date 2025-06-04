June 04, 2025 3:23 PM हिंदी

'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' cast plants trees on World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Commemorating World Environment Day on June 5, the lead cast of the show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", including Diksha Dhami (Chaina), Sheel Verma (Jaiveer), and Ishita Ganguly (Chamkili) participated in a special plantation drive in an attempt to make this world greener.

Ishita, who is seen as Chamkili on the show shared her experience saying, "For me, Environment Day is not just about one day, it's about every little choice we make, every single day."

"Today, planting those saplings around our set felt really special. I’ve always found peace in nature – the sound of rustling leaves, the scent of wet soil after rain, or just watching the sky change colors at sunset. Nature grounds me and reminds me what truly matters." she added.

The stunner also shared some daily habits that can help the environment thrive. Ishita said, "To avoid future problems, I carry my own water bottle, avoid plastic, reuse what I can, and plant at least one sapling every year. These might seem like small things, but they make a big difference when done with intention."

The diva also enjoys a special connection with the environment. Pointing out the magic in the environment, she stated, "We often look for magic in big achievements or faraway places, but honestly, the Earth is the real magician – it heals our body and soul in its own unique ways. If we don’t protect this magic now, we might lose it forever. I want to keep walking barefoot on soft grass, keep watching butterflies flutter around flowers, and keep breathing in fresh, clean air. Let’s not wait for a miracle – let’s be the miracle for Mother Earth. Happy Environment Day!"

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM on Shemaroo Umang.

