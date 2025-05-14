May 14, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

Babul Supriyo calls Uttam Kumar, a ‘timeless source of inspiration for artists’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor, singer and politician Babul Supriyo is remembering the late Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar.

On Tuesday, Babul took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic clip from a film starring Uttam Kumar. In the video, the actor can be seen in a dialogue exchange as he treats a patient, who has suffered a bullet injury. He then goes on to tell the patient that the bullet is not lodged inside his body before he asks him to run away.

He says, “The bullet has not hit you, it has grazed through your stomach. There’s no risk. If you want to save yourself you take the back door. Get up. There is no other way”.

Babul, who is the Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics in West Bengal, penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote, “Uttam Kumar, a legendary figure in Bengali cinema, continues to inspire us with his remarkable acting prowess and enduring legacy. His captivating screen presence, nuanced performances, and versatility have set a high standard for actors. Through his iconic films, he has touched hearts, evoking emotions and sparking imagination”.

“Uttam Kumar's dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences on a deep level serve as a timeless source of inspiration for artists, fans, and anyone passionate about the power of storytelling”, he added.

Uttam Kumar was an Indian film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, composer, and playback singer, who predominantly worked in Bengali cinema. He was known as Mahanayak. His career spanned three decades, from the late 1940s until his death in 1980. He is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and also the most popular and successful film star in West Bengal.

