Tripura inaugurates 40,000 TLPD milk plant; Union Minister assures full central support for dairy and fisheries

Agartala, May 17 (IANS) In a significant boost to Tripura’s dairy sector, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Minister of State SP Singh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated a 40,000 TLPD (Thousand Litres Per Day) milk processing plant of Gomati Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd at Bamutia in West Tripura district.

The new facility is expected to reduce the state’s dependence on milk imports, enhance local dairy infrastructure, and uplift the rural economy by empowering local farmers and producers.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (also known as Lalan Singh) expressed confidence in Tripura’s potential to achieve self-sufficiency in milk and fish production.

“The Government of India believes Tripura has the resources and capability to become self-reliant in dairy and fisheries. I have assured the Chief Minister of complete cooperation from the Centre,” he said.

He further announced that a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries would visit the state in June—subject to the Chief Minister’s availability—to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to achieve this goal.

“The Central government is committed to making Tripura self-sufficient in milk and fish production. If Chief Minister Manik Saha agrees, we will invite officials from the Ministry, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) for a brainstorming session in June,” Singh added.

The Union Minister also praised the Tripura government's development efforts, particularly under the leadership of the Chief Minister, and stressed that empowering farmers involved in milk and fish production will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth.

Ratan Ghosh, chairman of the Gomati Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, told IANS, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development work is progressing in Tripura. The Central government has allocated Rs 19.38 crore, and the state government has contributed Rs 2 crore for this project. It will directly benefit farmers across the state.”

