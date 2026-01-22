Babar leaves BBL midway to join Pakistan’s national camp

Sydney, Jan 22 (IANS) Babar Azam will be unavailable for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL15) Finals Series as he will return to Pakistan to join his national team to commence preparations for upcoming international matches, the Sydney Sixers said on Thursday.

The Sixers have confirmed Daniel Hughes will replace Babar in the squad and will slot straight in as opener.

"Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL 15 Finals Series," Sixers said in a statement.

Babar also thanked all the fans for their support during his stay at the BBl club. "First of all, thank you so much, Sydney Sixers, for having me. All the boys and all the coaches and I have very much enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team to go on national duty," he said in a video shared by the Sixers on X.

"I have a lot of things I have to take back home. A lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot. Especially, thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans; there is always support there, a lot of fun, so I have very much enjoyed that vibe at Sydney Cricket Ground, so thank you so much," he added.

Babar was struggling for runs in the ongoing season. He scored just 202 runs in 11 games. His low strike rate of 103.06 was an area of concern for the team.

Pakistan will commence their campaign in the T20 WC on February 7 against the Netherlands. They will play a three-match T20I series against Australia from January 29 at home to prepare for the marquee tournament.

