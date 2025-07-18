‘Baadshah’ actress Deepshikha Nagpal shares her deep connection with the monsoon season

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, known for her roles in films like ‘Koyla’ and ‘Baadshah,’ stated that she shares a deep connection with the monsoon season, as she was born during it.

Expressing her love for the monsoon season, she shared, “I love the monsoon because I’m a monsoon baby, this season is pure magic for me. My birthday is on August 20th! It’s the perfect time to travel. Shooting during the monsoon is a headache, honestly. But if you’re doing nothing, sipping coffee, and just chilling, then the monsoon is beautiful. Either go to Goa or any hill station and just relax. I would love to do that. But this time, during the monsoon, I’m in LA—and here it’s 42 degrees! So I’m actually missing my monsoon. I purposely travelled now because I didn’t have work, and I had a month to utilize, so I came here.”

“I avoid places that are too messy or get too much rain, where flooding or traffic becomes a nightmare. That just kills the vibe. I like to go somewhere where you can relax and not deal with all that chaos.”

Speaking about her monsoon essentials, the ‘Son Pari’ actress mentioned, “Umbrella, of course! But honestly, I love getting wet in the rain too. I’m totally that ‘let’s go, let’s go!’ kind of person. Everyone remembers me the minute the monsoon starts, because I always talk about it! I also love romantic songs during monsoons, just adds to the vibe.”

“I know some people don’t like monsoon because of traffic, flies and all, but I just love it. It’s a mindset, no? Even if I don’t step out, the view from my house is so beautiful, I just sit there with chai, pakoda, music, and enjoy.”

Sharing her monsoon wishlist, Deepshikha Nagpal expressed her desire for a laid-back getaway. She revealed that Goa tops her list, followed closely by a serene hill station.

Talking about managing breaks in a hectic TV schedule, Deepshikha said, “It’s really hard, especially in TV. But I’ve been lucky and God has been kind. I always plan it in a way that when one show ends, I make sure to go somewhere before the next starts. That balance keeps me happy, and when I get back on set, I’m super excited and fully charged up. I think I’ve managed to do that well over the years.”

Nagpal has also appeared in shows like “Santoshi Maa,” “Phir Laut Aayi Naagin and “Ishq Jabariya.”

--IANS

ps/