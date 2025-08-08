August 08, 2025 4:58 PM हिंदी

B Praak says his new song from OTT film ‘Tehran’ is ‘full of heat, drama, and raw passion’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Singer-songwriter B Praak, who recently released his song ‘Ishq Bukhaar’, has said that the song is full of heat, drama, and raw passion.

For the track, B Praak has collaborated with the queen of melody Shreya Ghoshal for the first time. The song features in the upcoming film ‘Tehran’ which stars John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, and Neeru Bajwa in the lead. The intense performance by Elnaaz Norouzi and striking visuals have already made it one of the most talked-about tracks ahead of the film’s release.

Talking about his song, B Praak told IANS, “I’ve always admired Shreya Ghoshal for her voice has magic that can transform any song. I had the privilege of working with her voice earlier for a song ‘Aaye Ram Ji’ under my Kripa records label, but sharing the mic with her for ‘Ishq Bukhaar’ was so inspiring”.

He further mentioned, “Huge thanks to Tanishk Bagchi for creating such a powerful track that brought us together in this way. This song is full of heat, drama, and raw passion. I hope you guys enjoy it as much”.

B Praak’s voice has a unique way of connecting with audiences, whether it’s patriotic anthems like ‘Teri Mitti’, spiritual pieces under his own Kripa label, or soulful romantic ballads like ‘Mann Bharryaa’, ‘Ranjha’, and ‘Filhall’. With ‘Ishq Bukhaar’, he steps into a bold, passionate soundscape, proving yet again how versatile he is as an artist, effortlessly trending in every genre he touches.

With Ishq Bukhaar, B Praak once again proves why he’s one of India’s most loved and versatile singers, a voice that can move you to tears, lift your spirit, or set your heart on fire.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, ‘Tehran’ will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025.

