May 27, 2025 12:53 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann’s ‘biggest release’ ‘Thama’ locked for Diwali release

Ayushmann, ‘Thama’, Diwali

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film “Thama” is set to light up the screens on the occasion of Diwali this year. The Bollywood actor said that feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with

Ayushmann said: “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends.”

Tagging himself as a “big movie buff”, he added: “I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

The actor is thrilled that his film is set for a Diwali release

“So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal,” he said.

Ayushmann says the entire team of Thama is giving their best every single day to deliver a massive big screen experience to people.

He said:, “I’m giving my everything for Thama and I can see my producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the entire team of Thama put in every drop of their energy to make this film a truly incredible big screen experience that will be memorable for everyone.”

“Thama” will see Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna team up for the first time.

Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru storms into top 12 global tech powerhouses: Report

Bengaluru storms into top 12 global tech powerhouses: Report

Neil Bhoopalam talks about ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’: That was a blast

Neil Bhoopalam talks about ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’: That was a blast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, health have been such a strong focus for me

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, health have been such a strong focus for me

Urvashi Rautela hits back at influencer over ‘cowardly lies’ about blocking Cannes 2025 staircase

Urvashi Rautela hits back at influencer over ‘cowardly lies’ about blocking Cannes 2025 staircase

CBSE's Sugar Board essential public health measure, aligns with global nutrition goals: Experts

CBSE's Sugar Board essential public health measure, aligns with global nutrition goals: Experts

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Vinay Pathak shares why he wore spotboy’s clothes for ‘Chidiya’

Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

India’s 5th-generation stealth fighter jet gets key clearance, DRDO to lead project

India’s 5th-generation stealth fighter jet gets key clearance, DRDO to lead project

Janet Jackson: I don’t consider myself an icon

Janet Jackson: I don’t consider myself an icon

India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market

India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market