Ayushmann & Sara shell out romantic vibes in 'Dil Waale Chor' track from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) After making everyone move with the vibrant ‘Roop Di Rani’ track, the makers of the upcoming romantic entertainer "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" have unveiled the second number from the movie titled "Dil Waale Chor".

The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan engaging in old-school romance while flaunting their graceful dancing moves.

Composed by Rochak Kohli, the track goes to show the nuances of modern romance, blending mischief with heartfelt emotion.

"Dil Waale Chor" has been crooned by Aditya Rikhari, along with Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, the song was shared on social media, along with the caption, "#DilWaaleChor kheeche Ishq ki Dor...Go watch full song for more...#PatiPatniAurWohDo In cinemas on 15th May 2026! (sic)"

Talking about "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", the makers recently provided a glimpse into the much-discussed drama with an engaging teaser.

Going by the preview, the movie narrates the confusing journey of a married man who finds himself entangled between not one or two, but three women, leading to some majorly chaotic situations.

Ayushmann will be seen as Prajapati Pandey in his next. Along with Sara, the drama will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the ladies in Prajapati's life. Moreover, actor Vijay Raaz will also play a police officer in the laughter ride.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is set to reach the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

Refreshing your memory, Mudassar Aziz has also directed the 2019 release “Pati Patni Aur Woh". The project, which itself is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name, features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday as the primary cast.

--IANS

pm/