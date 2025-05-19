Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her moments of success during ‘sexy weekend’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared glimpses of her empowering and vibrant ‘sexy weekend.’

The celebrated author, who is undergoing treatment for her breast cancer relapse, shared moments of personal success. In her post, Tahira revealed that, for her, success is found in moments when you feel complete, abundant, humble, and filled with acceptance and gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of photos from her recent trip and wrote, “What is success? For me it’s in the moment when you feel complete, abundant, humble, and full of acceptance with gratitude. Sharing my moments of success and sexy #weekend.” In one of the images, Tahira is seen wearing a short dress, posing by the side of a pool. In another, she is hugging her pet dog while her daughter sits close by. A video shows her plucking raw mangoes from the trees. In the final image, Tahira Kashyap poses against a beautiful backdrop of lush greenery.

Reacting to her post, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ektaa Kapoor, and several other industry friends showered it with red heart emojis.

Tahira Kashyap has been making headlines ever since she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis for the second time. On April 7, the author and director shared the news of a relapse. On World Health Day, Tahira wrote, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a form of breast cancer characterized by high-grade malignant cells confined to the right breast. This early-stage diagnosis, also known as stage 0, is considered pre-cancerous.

--IANS

ps/