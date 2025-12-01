December 01, 2025 5:30 AM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks David Beckham for his work on Children's safety & gender empowerment

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the iconic footballer David Beckham for his relentless work on issues such as Children's safety and gender empowerment in the country.

Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Ayushmann penned, "Children's safety and gender empowerment is a global issue that needs immediate attention. David works relentlessly alongside me to bring these issues into public consciousness. (sic)"

Welcoming Beckham to the country, the 'Dream Girl' actor wrote, "Always a pleasure having you here @davidbeckham- India welcomes you with love and appreciation for your constant support towards our country. (raised hands emoji)."

Recently, as Beckham paid a visit to a school in Visakhapatnam, Ayushmann was heard saying, “David Beckham is an icon who leads from the front to bring focus to so many societal issues that affect people worldwide.”

Applauding the former England football captain's love for India and his commitment towards the social causes, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared,“It is incredible to see his commitment to social good and his love for India. His visits to our country inspire people to do good and bring global attention to our needs. He is a true friend of India.”

“I’m deeply thankful for his efforts. It is truly a pleasure to be advocating for the same causes as fellow UNICEF ambassadors,” he added.

While Ayushmann is the UNICEF India National Ambassador, Beckham is the Goodwill Ambassador. The two celebs have joined forces to spread awareness on these pressing issues.

Work-wise, Ayushmann will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the much-awaited entertainer "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the project has been locked for a Holi release on March 4, next year.

--IANS

pm/

