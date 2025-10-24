Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how Paresh Rawal evokes memories of his late father in ‘Thamma’

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about a touching moment, revealing how veteran actor Paresh Rawal reminded him of his late father.

In his latest post on Instagram, the ‘Bala’ actor revealed that “Ayushman Bhav” was a phrase his father would say whenever he touched his feet. Seeing Paresh Rawal say the same line in the film “Thamma,” Ayushmann felt as if his father, his guardian angel, was blessing him all over again. On Friday, the actor shared photos on his Instagram along with a heartfelt note celebrating the success of his latest film, “Thamma.”

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor wrote, “This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of collective prayers of the young and old present here. Ayushman Bhav.. that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said Ayushman Bhav in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel had blessed me.”

“My family, my late father and the audience has blessed Thamma with love. Don’t be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs. I may drop in to say Hi and Thank you,” he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana's father and renowned astrologer Pandit P. Khurana passed away on May 19, 2023.

In the first image, Ayushmann is seen performing a pooja with his family members. The next slide shows Paresh Rawal blessing him by placing his hand on Ayushmann’s head. Khurrana also shared a heartwarming video from a cinema hall, where he is seen posing and clicking photos with audience members. He also interacted with his fans at the cinema hall.

“Thamma” directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The horror-comedy was released in theatres on 21 October 2025.

