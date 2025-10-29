Ayushmann Khurrana: Commercial success is huge validation for an actor

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, whose first big Diwali release ‘Thamma’ has entered the Rs 100 crore club, is ecstatic and said that commercial success is huge validation for an actor.

Ayushmann said: “Commercial success is (a) huge validation for an actor. To have tasted success with my brand of cinema feels incredibly special because I truly love fresh and unique content.”

The film marks his fifth touching the Rs 100 crore benchmark. Thamma now stands at Rs 103.50 crore (India net box office,) while his other Rs 100 crore hits are Dream Girl (Rs 142.26 crore), Dream Girl 2 ( Rs 104.90 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore) and Bala (Rs 116.81 crore).

He added: “As an audience, I relate to this kind of content the most. So, to see people enjoy, endorse and recommend such cinema, is truly an incredible experience for an entertainer like me. I’m thrilled that so many of my films have become successful franchises.”

“I’m truly fortunate for the love that people have showered on my films and my craft.”

“Thamma” also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Rashmika Mandanna, and is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”. The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Looking forward, Ayushmann will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ directed by Mudassar Aziz, which is locked for a Holi release and will hit the big screens on March 4, 2026.

The release date was announced by the production banner T-Series Films on Instagram on October 18.

“Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.!Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026.”

--IANS

dc/