Ayesha Raza shares the beauty of "traditionally built houses"

Mumbai Sep 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ayesha Raza recently gave a glimpse of the traditional architecture and interior of an old house built decades ago that was probably built by her older generation.

Sharing glimpses of the beautiful house, Ayesha penned down heartwarming words in dedication to the architecture. “Homes are never just walls and doors. They hold memories, meals, stories… the small things that make us feel we belong.This one is Kumud’s family home — built years ago and built upon again to make space for comfort, for love, for everyone who walks through it.”

She elaborated, “When two people come together, it’s never only about them. It’s families meeting. Worlds overlapping. Traditions are finding space next to each other. And the truth is, it isn’t always easy. It takes time, patience, small adjustments, and big leaps. But somewhere in that mix, the meaning of home shifts. It stops being just one family’s or the other’s. It becomes something larger, something shared. That’s the beauty of it — when love makes room, two cultures can sit side by side and feel like they’ve always belonged.” She added, “Home isn’t one place. It’s both. It’s all. #HomeIsWhereTheHeartIs #BlendedFamilies #TogetherAtHome #HomeStories #LoveMakesRoom #Belonging #FamilyTraditions #SharedSpaces #indianhome #lifeathome #indianvillage #indianhome #grateful.” For the uninitiated, Ayesha Raza has been a power-packed performer for a decade in the Bollywood industry.

She has been a part of many movies like "Madaari", "Befikre", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Veere Di Wedding", "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", and others. Ayesha is also the grandniece of Bollywood legendary performers Zohra Sehgal and Uzra Butt. She is married to Bollywood star performer Kunmud Nishra. Kumud Mishra is known for films like "Rockstar", "Filmistaan", "Airlift", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", and "Article 15". The couple got married in 2008. The couple had an inter-religion marriage and have a son named Kabir.

--IANS

rd/