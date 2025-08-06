August 06, 2025 4:07 PM हिंदी

Ayan Mukerji on ‘Aavan Jaavan’: Was happy when we finally selected Italy as the location

Ayan Mukerji on ‘Aavan Jaavan’: Was happy when we finally selected Italy as the location

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the making of the song “Aavan Jaavan” picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. He went on to reveal why he was happy when Italy was chosen as the shoot location for the track.

The song was shot in some of Italy’s most romantic and iconic locations from the serene countryside of Tuscany to the vibrant streets of Rome.

Sharing the vision behind the song, Ayan said: “We needed a backdrop to film this love song. It should seem like this beautiful travel energy song where two people are just in love and seeing the world together. So I was very happy when we finally selected Italy as the location for the song.”

Choreographer Bosco Martis shared that the song looks like a beautiful exotic destination that we are in.

“Tuscany has really given us that glory. It's given us this whole palette. It's quite fantastic," Martis said.

Talking about Rome, Ayan reflected on the scale and complexity of what they achieved there, “When I went into Rome, I felt that we have to film some of the iconic stuff in Rome against the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain, and these were very difficult locations to film and difficult to get permissions for.”

“But I think the stars really aligned. We've shot at all of these places. We feel really proud of it."

The effort behind the visuals is evident in every frame.

“There was a lovely feeling in the crew, you know, of putting the song together. It’s a good song. We felt really good making it and I hope that people feel really good, you know, listening to the song and experiencing the visuals,” Ayan shared.

“War 2” is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra. ‘War 2’ will be released on August 14 in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock market falls amid mixed approach post RBI's MPC; Sensex declines 166 points

Indian stock market ends a tad lower after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Mohammed Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Sachin Tendulkar after teh fast bowler's heroics in The Oval Test against England. Photo credit: IANS

Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Tendulkar

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years