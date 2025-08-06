Ayan Mukerji on ‘Aavan Jaavan’: Was happy when we finally selected Italy as the location

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the making of the song “Aavan Jaavan” picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. He went on to reveal why he was happy when Italy was chosen as the shoot location for the track.

The song was shot in some of Italy’s most romantic and iconic locations from the serene countryside of Tuscany to the vibrant streets of Rome.

Sharing the vision behind the song, Ayan said: “We needed a backdrop to film this love song. It should seem like this beautiful travel energy song where two people are just in love and seeing the world together. So I was very happy when we finally selected Italy as the location for the song.”

Choreographer Bosco Martis shared that the song looks like a beautiful exotic destination that we are in.

“Tuscany has really given us that glory. It's given us this whole palette. It's quite fantastic," Martis said.

Talking about Rome, Ayan reflected on the scale and complexity of what they achieved there, “When I went into Rome, I felt that we have to film some of the iconic stuff in Rome against the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain, and these were very difficult locations to film and difficult to get permissions for.”

“But I think the stars really aligned. We've shot at all of these places. We feel really proud of it."

The effort behind the visuals is evident in every frame.

“There was a lovely feeling in the crew, you know, of putting the song together. It’s a good song. We felt really good making it and I hope that people feel really good, you know, listening to the song and experiencing the visuals,” Ayan shared.

“War 2” is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra. ‘War 2’ will be released on August 14 in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

