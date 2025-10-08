Award-winning designer Aaquib Wani to design Adani Ahmedabad Marathon jersey

Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM), one of the city’s most renowned annual sporting events, announced on Wednesday a special collaboration with award-winning designer Aaquib Wani for its 9th edition, scheduled for November 30.

In a unique initiative, Adani Sportsline and Wani are inviting the public to submit design ideas for co-creating the official marathon jersey. Curated into the final design by Wani, the jersey will transcend being a sporting outfit to become a symbol of community pride and collective creativity, aligning with the marathon’s enduring cause, #Run4OurSoldiers.

Recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Design) list, Wani has crafted iconic designs for the Indian cricket team jerseys and the official kits for India’s contingents at the Asian Games 2023 and Paris 2024 Olympics. His storytelling-driven design approach spans cultural installations, music festivals, and sportswear.

Sharing his excitement, Wani said, “Designing the official jersey for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a unique and exciting opportunity for me. Ahmedabad is undoubtedly a city rich in art and craft, and I look forward to receiving ideas from creative minds across the community to craft a design that truly represents the marathon.

"This event is bigger than a race, with its core cause of #Run4OurSoldiers and it’s inspiring to see how the Adani Group and its sports arm have nurtured the marathon into a movement over the past nine years. My best wishes to the organisers and all the runners participating this year.”

Since its inception, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has championed #Run4OurSoldiers, honouring India’s armed forces. Recognised internationally, the marathon has been part of the Global Marathon Event List by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) since 2022 and is certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Organised entirely by Adani Sportsline, the 2025 edition will once again flag off from the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, passing iconic landmarks such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram and Ellis Bridge.

The event will feature four race categories—full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run—welcoming runners across all age groups and abilities.

--IANS

bc/vi