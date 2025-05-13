May 13, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Avneet Kaur teaches ‘Namaste’ gesture to Tom Cruise

Avneet Kaur teaches ‘Namaste’ gesture to Tom Cruise

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Avneet Kaur shared a sweet moment with the global superstar Tom Cruise as the latter gears up for the release of his film ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a post in which the two can be seen greeting each other with a graceful Namaste, ahead of the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’. The post has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across the globe.

She wrote in the caption, “In the caption of her post, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

The instagram post shows Avneet warmly greeting Cruise with the traditional Indian gesture that the Hollywood icon reciprocated with equal charm and respect. The moment not only reflects the global excitement surrounding the film’s upcoming release but also highlights the growing connection between Hollywood and India’s next-gen influencers.

Previously too, Avneet penned down a special note for Tom Cruise as she dropped photos with the actor. “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025”, she had written.

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is set to arrive in cinemas on May 17, releasing first in India, and this unexpected cultural moment between Avneet and Tom Cruise has added to the anticipation.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the first time ever in Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Varun Dhawan lauds soldiers, shares photos of PM Modi with air warriors at Adampur air base

Varun Dhawan lauds soldiers, shares photos of PM Modi with air warriors at Adampur air base

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stays tight-lipped on foreign players' return; franchises confirm their arrival to India for resumption of Indian Premier League on May 17. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: BCCI stays tight-lipped on foreign players' return; franchises confirm their arrival to India

Shalini Pandey looks back at her Bollywood debut as 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' turns 3

Shalini Pandey recalls being 'nervous & wide-eyed' as her Hindi film debut 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' completes three years

No tolerance to terror, clear message to US: Army veterans, experts hail PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ address

No tolerance to terror, clear message to US: Army veterans, experts hail PM Modi’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ address

When our forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', enemy trembles with fear: PM Modi at Adampur base

When our forces chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', enemy trembles with fear: PM Modi at Adampur base

Photo/IANS/Narendra Modi/@narendramodi/X

PM Modi meets nation’s braves at Adampur airbase, blunts Pakistani propaganda (Lead)

Standing upside-down from childhood brings pre-teen Aavya Anan into spotlight in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Standing upside-down from childhood brings pre-teen Aavya Anan into spotlight

Alaya F performs headstand on a paddleboard

Alaya F performs headstand on a paddleboard

Smriti Mandhana inches closer to No. 1 Women’s ODI batter

Smriti Mandhana inches closer to No. 1 Women’s ODI batter