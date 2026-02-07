Avinash Tiwary recalls Boman Irani’s advice that changed him in ‘The Mehta Boys’ set

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) As “The Mehta Boys” turned one since its release on Saturday, actor Avinash Tiwary, who reflected on the journey of the film and talked about that one piece of advice he got from veteran actor-director Boman Irani.

Talking about working on the film and with Boman Irani, he mentioned, "It’s been a year since The Mehta Boys released, and I still feel deeply connected to this film. From the moment the story came to me, I connected with its honesty and emotional depth.”

“Amay felt real, flawed, vulnerable, and human and that made it impossible for me to say no. I remember thinking, ‘If you truly call yourself an artiste, you can’t let this go,’ and I jumped at it.

Working with Boman Irani was incredibly special for Avinash.

“As an actor and director, he was a joy and constantly pushed me to explore. He kept telling me, ‘Arre, dhai actor nahi hai tere jaise. Avinash, just go for it!’ That shift made a huge difference and gave me the freedom to experiment without fear."

"What makes the film special is that it’s not just a father-son story, it reflects every relationship shaped by ego, silence, and miscommunication.”

The actor said he is grateful to everyone who watched the film and reached out to say “how deeply it resonated with them. That love means everything to me." He further added

The Mehta Boys is about a troubled father-son relationship, and stars Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry.

He will next be seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer “O’Romeo”. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the gangster film also stars Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

