Avika Gor reveals fiance Milind Chandwani friend-zoned her at first sight before confessing his love

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) TV actress Avika Gor has opened up about her unique love story with fiancé Milind Chandwani, revealing a surprising twist at the beginning of their relationship.

In a recent interview with IANS, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress shared that Milind initially friend-zoned her when they first met, unaware that their bond would eventually turn into something deeper. When asked how their relationship began, Avika shared that it all started with friendship. She revealed that when they first met, Milind immediately friend-zoned her. “It started with friendship. I was friend-zoned at first, but after six months, he realised his feelings. It’s been six years now, and we’re engaged. It feels like a lot has happened, and it’s been a beautiful journey.”

Interestingly, Avika announced her wedding with Milind during the grand premiere of Colors’ new reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” Making the big announcement, she shared, “There’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Balika Vadhu taught me and so many people out there, the power of choice and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Years later, I return to Colors not as Anandi the Balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime.”

“My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts. When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started. Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal. I’ve grown up in front of Colors’ audience, and now, I want to celebrate this milestone with them too. To everyone who embraced me as the balika vadhu all those years ago, I now ask for your blessings as I become a real-life vadhu. This is my full-circle moment, and I’m so thankful I get to share it with the very people who shaped my journey.”

