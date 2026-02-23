Australia to return to South Africa for first Test tour since sandpaper-gate

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Australia will tour South Africa for a landmark three-Test series in 2026-27, marking their first red-ball visit to the country since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering episode in Cape Town.

Cricket South Africa unveiled their international schedule for the 2026-27 season, confirming a marquee contest between the two most recent World Test Championship winners. The series will culminate at Newlands in Cape Town, the venue where the 2018 scandal unfolded and triggered one of the most turbulent chapters in Australian cricket history.

The tour will begin with a three-match ODI series in September, with matches slated for Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom. Australia will then shift focus to the longer format, with Tests scheduled in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town. A warm-up fixture in Potchefstroom is also part of the itinerary. Australia are also expected to play limited-overs matches in neighbouring Zimbabwe before crossing into South Africa.

Several members of the current Australian squad, including captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, were part of the 2018 touring party. While some have since returned to Cape Town for white-ball fixtures, Australia have not undertaken a full Test tour of South Africa in the eight years since that series.

David Warner, who, alongside Smith, received a 12-month ban for his involvement in the 2018 incident, has since retired from international cricket, as have former Test skipper Tim Paine and opener Usman Khawaja. Cameron Bancroft, who served a nine-month suspension, is unlikely to feature.

For South Africa, the series signals a renewed commitment to hosting Test cricket after a reduced home schedule in recent seasons due to financial pressures and the growing footprint of the SA20 league during the peak summer window. The Proteas have not staged a home Test since January 2025 but are set to host Bangladesh and England in the upcoming southern summer.

The Australia series could prove pivotal in shaping the next World Test Championship final. Australia currently lead the standings with one defeat in eight matches but face demanding away tours of South Africa and India, alongside a four-Test home series against New Zealand.

Before heading to Africa, Australia are scheduled to host Bangladesh in northern Australia in August, rounding out a packed calendar that will test their depth across formats.

ODI Series:

First ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Third ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N)

Warmup Match:

October 3-4, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test Series

First Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

