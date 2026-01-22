Aus Open: Djokovic, Musetti, Shelton cruise into third round with easy wins

Melbourne, Jan 22 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti and Ben Shelton all clinched easy straight-sets victories in their second round match of the Australian Open on the fifth day of the first Grand Slam of the season.

While Djokovic defeated qualifier Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena, Musetti overcame Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening session at the Margaret Court Arena. Shelton, also facing a qualifier in Dane Sweeny, registered a victory at the John Cain Arena with a scoreline exactly similar to Djokovic's.

The 10-time champion Djokovic defeated his Italian opponent in 2 hours and 15 minutes, showing efficient movement and clean ball strikes throughout the match, indicating good form early in the tournament.

The Serbian now stands one victory away from reaching 400 career wins at the Grand Slam level. A win against either Botic van de Zandschulp or Shang Juncheng in the next round would see him become the first player in history to achieve the milestone.

While Van de Zandschulp famously upset Djokovic last year at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, Djokovic has yet to face Shang.

Competing at Melbourne Park for the 21st time, Djokovic is projected to face Musetti in the quarter-finals, with a potential semi-final clash against two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Musetti defeated his fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego with scores of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, achieving his best result at the season’s first major tournament. The fifth seed generated 23 break opportunities, converting six of them.

The 23-year-old Italian will now face either the 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or the Czech player Tomas Machac.

Shelton, meanwhile, handled the pressure of favouritism with ease, producing a dominant performance against World No. 182 Sweeny. He took early control to win the opening set 6-3, then delivered a near-flawless second set, striking nine aces and winning every point on serve in a rapid 26-minute 6-2 rout.

Although Sweeny briefly competed in the third set, Shelton raised his level again, winning five straight games to close out a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory. The American finished with 19 aces and 38 winners and will next face 30th seed Valentin Vacherot.

--IANS

vi/bc