October 18, 2025 5:31 PM हिंदी

Aurangabad railway station renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Aurangabad railway station renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has issued a gazette notification to rename the Aurangabad railway station to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station.

The government’s move comes two years after the name of Aurangabad city was renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The government’s move coincided with the ongoing preparations by ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for the local and divic body elections.

The BJP-led MahaYuti government issued a gazette notification on October 15 to rename the Aurangabad railway station to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station. The renaming process, though, was originally initiated by the Shiv Sena-led Mh Vikas Aghadi government.

Aurangabad was originally named after Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and the renaming was done to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900. It was made by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. The railway station is located on the Kacheguda–Manmad section. This section mainly serves Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (formerly Aurangabad). The station falls under the Nanded division of the South Central Railway zone. It has rail connectivity with major cities in the country.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments, including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It is also known as the City of Gates, each of which has a local history, built during the Mughal Era, and 2 ASI-protected monuments (Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves), as well as many more within city limits.

The demand for the renaming of Aurangabad sprang up in the late 1980s. Over 25 people were killed in a communal riot in 1988, and in the subsequent elections, the Shiv Sena won the Aurangabad municipal corporation elections.

On May 8, 1988, Bal Thackeray announced the renaming of the city to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’ and a resolution was passed by the municipal corporation in 1995. Following this, the then Shiv-Sena-led government issued a notification seeking objections and suggestions from the people.

However, on September 16, 2023, the Eknath Shinde-led government issued a government notification to rename the Aurangabad district to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, following approval from the special state cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month announced that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become the country's Electric Vehicle (EV) capital, as it is a favoured investment destination.

He further stated that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar can be called a favourite investment destination. The investment by Hyundai shows that companies are preferring cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

--IANS

sj/dan

LATEST NEWS

India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace: Rajnath Singh

India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace: Rajnath Singh

Aurangabad railway station renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Aurangabad railway station renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Tanvi Sharma dominates China’s Liu Si Ya to reach girls' singles final in the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. Photo credit: BWF Badminton Photo

BWF World Jr C’ships 2025: Tanvi Sharma dominates China’s Liu Si Ya to reach final

ICICI Bank’s Q2 PAT rises 5 pc YoY to Rs 12,359 crore, NII up 7.4 pc

ICICI Bank’s Q2 PAT rises 5 pc YoY to Rs 12,359 crore, NII up 7.4 pc

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns of massive bubble in US stock market

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns of massive bubble in US stock market

Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi talks about maturity in decision-making, coming back from ‘cold storage’

GST cuts fuel nationwide festive sales, growth

GST cuts fuel nationwide festive sales, boost consumption growth

Yes Bank's Q2 net profit drops 18 pc sequentially to Rs 654 crore

Yes Bank's Q2 net profit drops 18 pc sequentially to Rs 654 crore

Iran says ready to help ease Pak-Afghan tensions

Iran says ready to help ease Pak-Afghan tensions

'Mysaa' will bring out the beast and the best in Rashmika Mandanna like never before, say makers! (Photo credit: Unformula Films/X)

'Mysaa' will bring out the beast and the best in Rashmika Mandanna like never before, say makers!