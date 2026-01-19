Athiya Shetty’s 10 month baby girl cheers for 'Mamu' Ahan Shetty ahead of Border 2

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty’s 10 month daughter Evaara has been rooting for her Mama Ahan Shetty ahead of his movie Border 2’s release in the cutest way.

Athiya took to her social media account today and shared a picture of Evaara’s new white Kurta ahead of Republic Day.

The picture shows a white kurta with a pocket featuring the Indian flag and a Border 2”m patch, along with a name tag reading ‘Lt Cdr M S Rawat,’ refering to Ahan's character in the movie.

Athiya captioned it as, “Evaaru ready for Mamu’s @ahan.shetty and @nidhiduttaofficial masi movie! #border2.”

For the uninitiated, Evaara is the daughter of actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and niece of actor Ahan Shetty.

Talking about Ahan, the actor is all geared up for the release of his second Bollywood movie Border 2, on January 23.

On Monday, the actor had taken to his social media account to talk about the hardships he faced after the box office failure of his debut movie Tadap in 2021.

“December 3, 2021… Tadap, my first film. The beginning of a dream I stepped into with hope, fear, and everything in between,” wrote Ahan.

“What followed tested me deeply… Periods of uncertainty, quiet struggles, and lessons that only time and patience can teach. Growth rarely comes without pain, and every moment shaped who I am today,” he added.

The actor further expressed gratitude for all the learning lessons and said that he was now looking forward to Border 2.

“I’m grateful for all of it. January 23, 2026… Just a few days away now from my second film, Border 2, coming to you. A new chapter born from patience, perseverance, and belief. With a fuller heart, steadier faith, and the same dream, now stronger than ever.”

He added, “I hope you’ll stand with us, experience this journey, and support this film from the heart. It would mean more than words can express.”

Talking about Border 2, the movie along with Ahaan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, and is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

–IANS

rd/