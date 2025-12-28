December 28, 2025 4:11 PM हिंदी

Athiya Shetty shares a rare childhood memory with brother Ahan Shetty, calls him ‘best boy in the world’

Athiya Shetty shares a rare childhood memory with brother Ahan Shetty, calls him ‘best boy in the world’

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, on Sunday, marked her brother Ahan Shetty’s birthday with a heartwarming throwback from their childhood.

Sharing the rare memory on Instagram, the ‘Hero’ actress celebrated their close sibling bond and lovingly called Ahan the “best boy in the world.” Athiya dropped a couple of their photos and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best boy in the world, love you. May the sun shine brightest on you this year.”

The first childhood nostalgia image shows Ahan as a little boy sitting on Athiya’s lap, with both smiling at the camera. The next photo features the brother-sister duo all grown up, posing together. Athiya also shared other endearing pictures featuring Ahan along with their parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, posing together.

Ahan Shetty also received a heartwarming birthday wish from his father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty. Sharing their endearing image, the proud father penned a note that read, “Nothing fills my heart more than watching you step into your own with grace and grit. So proud of the man you have become and all that awaits you.”

“And let me tell you one thing. The clock has quietly changed hands...and it’s your time now. Happy Birthday my son @ahan.shetty.”

On the work front, Ahan is gearing up for the release of his next big project, “Border 2,” where he takes on the role of a Navy officer. For the unversed, Suniel had played a pivotal role in the original Border.

At the recently held teaser launch of Border 2, Ahan opened up about the guidance and advice he received from his father while preparing for the role. Ahan stated, “Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival