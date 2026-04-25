April 25, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Athiya Shetty says 'Just Insane' as K L Rahul scores 152 against Punjab Kings

Athiya Shetty says 'Just Insane' as K L Rahul scores 152 against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Indian cricketer KL Rahul left everyone awestruck with a spellbinding innings during the Delhi Capitals vs the Punjab Kings' IPL match on Saturday.

Creating history, KL Rahul managed to score a whopping 152 runs in just 67 balls, becoming the first Indian to have registered the highest individual score in the league. Only Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158) have managed to score more than him in the format.

Elated by her husband's impeccable performance, Athiya Shetty showered him with praises on social media. The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of her husband from the IPL match. "Ufffff @klrahul (sic)," she added the text.

Athiya's another Story on Instagram included a photo of KL Rahul from the match, along with the text "Just insane".

Moreover, Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty also lauded his brother-in-law's latest achievement on the cricket field.

Resharing Delhi Capitals' post about the cricketer, Ahan penned on his Insta story, "What have you done!?! Unbelievable @klrahul."

KL Rahul managed to make a century just within 47 balls and later scored a massive total of 152 runs in 67 balls. During the innings, he smashed 16 fours and 9 sixes against the Punjab Kings.

However, the match was ultimately won by the Punjab Kings, who made a grand total of 264 at the loss of 4 wickets.

Talking about his performance, the cricketer said that he's taken a beating due to the heat and needed to hydrate and recover. "So it's mixed emotions at the moment. I hope I don't cramp later on," he shared.

For those who do not know, after dating for some time, Athiya and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony on January 23, 2023.

Two years later, the lovebirds embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025

--IANS

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