August 28, 2025 11:03 PM हिंदी

Asian Shooting C'ship: Gurpreet Singh and Amanpreet Singh finish 1-2 in 25m Standard Pistol

Gurpreet Singh and Amanpreet Singh finish 1-2 in 25m Standard Pistol at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI File Photo

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Rio de Janeiro Olympian Gurpreet Singh led India to a 1-2 finish in the 25m Standard Pistol event with Amanpreet Singh winning the silver at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday to swell India’s medal tally to 82, including 44 golds, 20 silver, and 18 bronze.

The duo also won the team gold along with Harsh Gupta with a combined score of 1709. The other gold medals of the day were won in the 50m Rifle Prone Junior team and 25m Standard Pistol Junior team.

The 37-year-old Gurpreet won his first-ever gold medal in an international competition and bettered the bronze medal which he had won in the Asian Championships in the same event, 12 years back in Tehran. Both Gurpreet and Amanpreet shot identical scores of 572, but Gurpreet’s 18 inner circle shots against Amanpreet’s 11 ensured the Army shooter finished on top. 25m Rapid Fire Pistol gold medalist Su Lianbofan of China won the bronze.

In the junior 25m Standard Pistol event, Suraj Sharma won silver with a score of 571-12x while Tanishq Naidu won the bronze with a score of 568- 11x. Mukesh Nelavalli, then combined with the duo to win the team gold with a combined score of 1703-39x.

The Indians could not secure any individual medals in 50m Rifle Prone in both the senior and junior categories, but the juniors managed to pick up the gold in the team event with the trio of Sami Ulah Khan, Adriyan Karmakar, and Kushagra Singh Rajawat scoring a combined score of 1844.3.

The Asian Championships will conclude on Friday with the 50m Rifle Prone Women, 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men, and Men Junior events on the schedule.

Scores of the day

25m Standard Pistol Men Individual

Gurpreet Singh – 572-18x (Gold)

Amanpreet Singh – 572-11x (Silver)

Harsh Gupta – 565-13x (10th)

Udhayveer Sidhu – 58-13x (Asian Ranking Points Only)

Udit Joshi – 558-9x (Asian Ranking Points Only)

Team Gold (Gurpreet Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Harsh Gupta)

25m Standard Pistol Men Junior Individual

Suraj Sharma – 571-12x (Silver)

Tanishq Naidu – 568-1x (Bronze)

Mukesh Nelavalli – 564-16x (4th)

Sameer Gulia – 562-10x (Asian Ranking Points Only)

Sahil Choudhary – 556-11x (Asian Ranking Points Only)

Abhinav Choudhary – 551-10x (Asian Ranking Points Only)

Team Gold (Suraj Sharma, Tanishq Naidu, Mukesh Nelavalli)

50m Rifle Prone Men

Parikshit Singh Brar – 617.1 (7th)

Samarvir Singh – 613.0 (15th)

Goldi Gurjar – 609.5 (21st)

Akash Kumar Ravidas – 613.2 (ARPO)

Suryadeep Singh – 609.3 (ARPO)

50m Rifle Prone Men Junior

Sami Ullah Khan – 617.0 (4th)

Adriyan Karmakar – 614.5 (7th)

Kushagra Singh Rawat – 612.8 (10th)

Vedant Nitin Waghmare – 615.1(ARPO)

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat – 613.6 (ARPO)

Deependra Singh Shekhawat – 608.6 (ARPO)

Team Gold (Sami Ullah Khan, Adriyan Karmakar, Kushagra Singh Rawat)

IANS

bsk/

