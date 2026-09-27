September 27, 2026 11:48 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Abhay, Anahat, Harita, Sarvesh and Parul on Asiad glory

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Abhay, Anahat, Harita, Sarvesh and Parul on Asiad glory

New Delhi , Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian squash players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, along with sprinters Harita Bhadra, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

Abhay and Anahat secured silver medals in the men’s and women’s singles squash competitions, respectively. Abhay lost to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the final, while Anahat was beaten by defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam. Anahat’s silver marked a historic first for India as she became the country’s first woman to reach the Asian Games squash singles final.

“Congratulations to @abhaysinghk98 on winning the Silver Medal in Men’s Singles Squash at the Asian Games! His skill and determination have made India proud. This achievement reflects the hard work he has put in over the years. Best wishes to him for the journey ahead," PMO wrote on X.

PM Modi also praised Anahat for her run to the women’s singles silver.

“A splendid silver for @Anahat_Singh13! Her performance in the Women’s Singles Squash at the Asian Games has been impressive. She has shown tremendous skill, notably while competing against some of the finest players. May she continue to scale new heights and bring many more laurels to India," PMO wrote on X.

Harita claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 200m, making the podium on her Asian Games debut. She finished third in a closely contested final, adding another athletics medal to India’s tally.

“A fantastic bronze for Harita Bhadra in the women's 200m at the Asian Games! Making her Asian Games debut, she raced with confidence and determination to secure a well-deserved place on the podium. Congratulations to her on this wonderful achievement. India is proud of her," PMO wrote on X.

Sarvesh added a silver in the men’s high jump, giving India a podium finish in the event after a long gap. He cleared 2.25m in the final and finished behind Chinese Taipei’s Chao Hsuan-Fu on countback.

“A historic silver for Sarvesh Kushare in the men's high jump at the Asian Games! With a superb effort, he has ended India’s five-decade wait for a medal in this event. It is truly a memorable achievement powered by perseverance and determination," PMO wrote on X.

Parul completed India’s medal haul in the event with bronze in the women’s 3000 m steeplechase. She improved on her previous Asian Games medal, clocking a personal best while finishing third.

“A brilliant performance by Parul Chaudhary to win Bronze in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Making the achievement even more special, she clocked a personal best on her way to the podium. Her dedication and perseverance have made India proud. Best wishes for her endeavour ahead," PMO wrote on X.

--IANS

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Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Abhay, Anahat, Harita, Sarvesh and Parul on Asiad glory

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Abhay, Anahat, Harita, Sarvesh and Parul on Asiad glory