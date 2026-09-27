Asian Games: Archery: Indian compound men's and women’s teams reach semifinals

Nagoya, Sep 27 (IANS) India’s compound women’s and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively, here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Sunday.

The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated Kazakhstan's Roxana Yunussova, Viktoriya Lyan and Adel Zhexenbinova 233-230 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian team, who placed second in the qualification, started off with a win over Mongolia 238-223 in the Round of 16 before edging Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals.

The men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Bhutan's Kezang Norbu, Tshetum Gaytshey and Tandin Dorji 235-232 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian men finished third in the qualification and defeated the UAE 235-215 in the Round of 16 before eliminating Bhutan in the quarter-finals.

Both teams will face South Korea in the semi-finals, with the medal rounds scheduled for September 30.

The compound mixed team competition will also carry significance. With the discipline set to make its historic Olympic debut at LA28, one quota place is available at the Asian Games, adding another layer of intrigue to the battle for continental honours.

Overall, eight quota places for the LA28 Olympic Games are up for grabs at the Asian Games. Two quota places each are on offer in the recurve men’s and women’s individual events, while the recurve mixed team and compound mixed team champions will each earn one men’s and one women’s quota place.

India enjoyed its most successful Asian Games archery campaign in Hangzhou 2023, winning a record nine medals - five gold, two silver and two bronze. The compound archers swept all five gold medals on offer, while the recurve teams contributed a silver and a bronze.

Elsewhere, India’s Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash advanced to Round 3 of the women’s shortboard event after winning their respective heats.

Sugar Shanti scored 7.33 (3.83+3.50) to beat Chinese Taipei’s Chen Wan-yu, who managed 5.40, while Kamali posted 7.57 (4.17+3.40) to defeat Singapore’s Camille Marie Spaccarotella, who scored 4.50.

Sivaraj Bau joined Kishore Kumar in Round 3 as he beat his opponent Davoud Khadir by scoring 8.96 across two waves.

--IANS

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