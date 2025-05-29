May 29, 2025 10:28 PM हिंदी

Asian Athletics: Women’s 4x400m relay team breaks 12-year drought to win gold, men clinch silver

Women’s 4x400m relay team breaks 12-year drought to win gold, men clinch silver in the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi (South Korea) on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Gumi (South Korea), May 29 (IANS) It was an unforgettable evening for Indian athletics at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships as the nation clinched a flurry of medals, headlined by a historic gold from the women’s 4x400m relay team and a record-breaking performance by steeplechase star Avinash Sable.

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team broke a 12-year gold medal drought in style, clocking 3:34.18 to take the top spot on the podium. The formidable quartet of Jisna Mathew, Rupal, Rajitha Kunja, and Subha Venkatesan combined with flawless baton exchanges and gritty determination to outpace their continental rivals.

This win marks a milestone in India’s track and field journey, underlining the resurgence of women’s relay teams on the Asian stage.

The men’s 4x400m relay team also delivered a gutsy performance. Jay Kumar, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Manu T.S., and Vishal T.K. clocked an impressive 3:03.67 to earn silver in a tightly contested final, just missing out on gold but reinforcing India’s strength in relay events.

Earlier in the evening, India’s steeplechase hero Avinash Sable scripted history by becoming the first Indian man in 36 years to win gold in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Championships. Clocking a season-best 8:20.92, Sable surged past Japan’s Yutaro Niinae in the final lap to seal a dominant win. Qatar’s Zakaria Elahlaami completed the podium with a personal best of 8:27.12.

Adding to the medal haul, the women’s long jump saw a double podium finish for India. Ancy Sojan Edappilly bagged the silver with a leap of 6.33m, closely followed by Shaili Singh, who took bronze with a jump of 6.30m. Iran’s Reihaneh Mobini Arani clinched gold with a 6.40m effort.

With five gold medals now in their tally, India’s athletes are enjoying a commanding campaign, affirming their growing dominance in Asian athletics and setting the tone for upcoming global events.

Earlier, Team India successfully defended the 4x400m mixed relay title at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. The quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar, Vishal TK and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:18.12 to win the race and successfully defend their 4x400m mixed relay title at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi. --IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Phil Salt hits 56 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into final with eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier clash of the Inian Premier League 025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Salt hits 56 not out as RCB storm into final with eight-wicket win over PBKS

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable shine on golden day for India in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea), on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi, Sable shine on golden day for India in Gumi (Ld)

Vani Kapoor shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of WPGT

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood pick three-fers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Suyash, Hazlewood pick three-fers as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor