Asia Cup trophy handover issue could be raised in ICC meeting on Friday: Sources

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The 2025 Asia Cup trophy handover issue could be brought up during the board meeting in the ongoing ICC quarterly meetings scheduled for Friday in Dubai, said sources familiar with the matter to IANS on Wednesday.

“Friday is when all board heads will be meeting in the ICC Board Meeting and the Asia Cup trophy handover issue still in limbo will be raised there by the BCCI. As of now, nothing has emerged on the trophy handover despite a formal letter written to ACC,” further said sources.

Speaking to IANS on November 1, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had indicated about raising the grievance around delay in trophy handover in the ICC quarterly meetings, adding that a letter for the same was sent to ACC 10 days ago.

The ongoing standoff over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy comes after India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Salman Agha’s Pakistan side by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to secure their ninth Asia Cup title.

But the post-match celebrations took an unbelievable turn when the Indian team opted not to accept the trophy or winner’s medals from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The refusal, linked to cross-border tensions between two nations, led to chaotic scenes and an unusual trophy-less victory celebrations for India. Despite the BCCI’s formal request to resolve the issue, the matter remains unsettled.

IANS also understands that a word on discussing how cricket in USA should be run will also be discussed in the board meeting. Earlier this year, ICC had suspended USA Cricket's membership over governance failures, though they are eligible to play in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

