Asia Cup: Mustafizur Rahman becomes leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20I

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Star Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in cricket history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for his country in T20 Internationals, while also joining an elite global club of bowlers with 150 scalps in the format.

The left-arm pacer achieved the feat during Bangladesh’s Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he dismissed Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to reach the landmark. In doing so, Rahman surpassed Shakib Al Hasan’s tally of 149 wickets to claim the record for Bangladesh.

The achievement places Mustafizur among the greats of T20I bowling. Rahman is only the fourth bowler in the world to register 150 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan leads the chart with 173 wickets, followed by New Zealand’s Tim Southee with 164, while Ish Sodhi and Rahman are tied on 150 each. Surpassing Shakib, who had long been Bangladesh’s flagbearer in international cricket, underlines Mustafizur’s consistency and impact across a decade of T20I cricket.

Rahman’s overall numbers in T20Is highlight his importance to Bangladesh’s bowling attack. He reached the 150-mark in his 118th match, boasting an impressive bowling average of under 21, coupled with an economy rate just above 7.

Known worldwide for his clever variations and mastery of the cutters, Mustafizur is one of the few bowlers to have multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is, with two to his name. He has also registered three four-wicket hauls, further underlining his match-winning ability.

Notably, the seamer remains the only Bangladeshi to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is, a staggering 6 for 10 against the United States in 2024, which also stands as one of the best bowling figures in the format’s history.

The updated list of Bangladesh’s leading T20I wicket-takers now has Mustafizur Rahman at the top with 150 wickets, followed by Shakib Al Hasan (149), Taskin Ahmed (99), Mahedi Hasan (61), and Shoriful Islam (58).

